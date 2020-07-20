New Delhi, July 20: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of North India including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab among others in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days. The IMD said that the rainfall intensity and distribution very likely to decrease significantly after July 22.

The IMD, in its weather forecast, said that the northeastern state will also be witnessing heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 2 days; over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours. The intense spell over Northeast India may accentuate existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

"Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days and rainfall intensity very likely to decrease thereafter", the IMD said. The IMD said moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal,Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and northeastern states during next 12 hours.

