Lucknow, January 18: The death of a 46-year-old government hospital ward boy in Uttar Pradesh just a day after taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab triggered panic and fear among people. The hospital employee in Moradabad died on January 17 i.e. 24 hours after receiving a coronavirus vaccine shot. However, the district's Chief Medical Officer in a statement said that the death is unrelated to COVID-19 vaccination and is not linked to any effect of the vaccine. The official further informed that the man died of cardiac arrest. According to a report by NDTV, ward boy Mahipal Singh died after complaining of chest congestion and breathlessness. The family members of the victim said that that Singh was unwell even before the jab. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Begins in India: PM Narendra Modi Launches Pan-India Rollout of Coronavirus Vaccination Programme.

The Uttar Pradesh government also said that the post mortem report reveals the immediate cause of death as "cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock" due to "cardio-pulmonary disease". A report by TOI quotes additional chief secretary information, Navneet Sehgal, saying that cardiac arrest was the cause of death. The official informed that the postmortem report of the person was conducted by a panel of three doctors.

The report further informs that the ward boy was given the Covishield vaccine during the inaugural round on January 16. He complained of breathlessness and chest pain following which he was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

