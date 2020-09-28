Motivation is all everyone needs to keep going in life. On top of that, with access to social media, consuming positive yet motivational content has become much easier. With this, many people have established themselves as successful influencers and content creators. Not just in urban areas, there has been a drastic growth of content creators from different towns of India. With having a set target audience, motivational speaker Gourav Mittal Padla is all set to spread his knowledge virtually amongst the people. Born on July 24, 1992, in Haryana, He is a Social Worker.

Like many other influencers and content creators, even Gourav Mittal plans to have his focus on creating video content. “Many people make beauty videos, travel vlogs, fitness videos and so on. There are very few people who create motivational content. I have seen Sandeep Maheshwari’s videos and he has been creating some phenomenal content in the past few years. My aim is to inspire people in my community to go the extra mile thus keeping them motivated to always work towards the best”, said the 28-year old. Till now, he has delivered many speeches on-ground which has helped Gourav Mittal earn the trust of the people from his community. His motto is to grow and let people grow.

Besides this, he wants to strengthen unity among his people. Looking at the ever-growing popularity of the digital medium, he said, “Social media has given many people a great exposure. It is the best medium to connect to the audience. I am not just restricted to my social works. I am working on a lot of motivational concept videos which will boost positivity among people. Many content creators have got popularity through social media and I am hoping to create such content that will inspire people to work hard. I need to set my target audience for the same.” With a vision to educate and create employment opportunities for the people of his community, Gourav Mittal Padla has completely kept himself updated with all the latest social media trends.