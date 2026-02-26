Munger, February 26: In a move to increase administrative accountability and transparency, Munger University has announced the implementation of an electronic file tracking system effective March 1, 2026. The new digital initiative is designed to monitor the movement of official documents across various departments, ensuring that student grievances and administrative tasks are processed within a set timeframe.

The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shyama Rai, who emphasized that the transition to a digital tracking mechanism will eliminate the delays often associated with traditional paper-based filing. IIT Madras Launches New BSc Program in Management and Data Science for Students and Professionals.

Streamlining Administrative Workflow

Under the new system, every file—whether related to student services, faculty appointments, or financial approvals—will be assigned a unique tracking ID. This allows university officials to see exactly where a file is pending and for how long it has remained at a specific desk.

The university administration noted that the primary goal is to address long-standing complaints regarding "missing" or "stalled" files. By digitizing the workflow, the university aims to hold department heads directly responsible for the progress of their respective paperwork.

Enhanced Support for Students

The tracking system is expected to have an immediate impact on student-related services, such as degree issuance, migration certificates, and scholarship processing. Previously, students often faced difficulties in determining the status of their applications.

Starting next month, students will likely be able to receive updates on their requests more efficiently. The Vice-Chancellor has instructed all sections of the university to update the status of existing files before the March 1 launch to ensure a clean transition to the digital platform.

Improving Institutional Accountability

This digital shift aligns with broader efforts in Bihar’s higher education sector to modernize university operations. By implementing this system, Munger University joins several other state institutions in adopting "e-Sanchalan" or similar electronic governance models.

Internal auditors will now have the ability to generate reports on departmental efficiency. According to university sources, persistent delays by any official without a valid explanation could lead to administrative inquiries or show-cause notices.

Background: Munger University’s Growth

Established in 2018 after being carved out of Bhagalpur’s Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Munger University has been working to build its own independent infrastructure. While the institution has faced administrative challenges in its early years, the introduction of the file tracking system marks a significant step toward professionalizing its internal management and improving its reputation among the student body.

The university plans to conduct training sessions for its non-teaching staff over the coming days to ensure all employees are proficient in using the new software interface.

