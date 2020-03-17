Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Signage Board Pasted in JNU, ABVP Blames JNUSU

File image of JNU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: Just two days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) renamed a road in the campus on V.D Savarkar's name, a poster saying 'Muhammad Ali Jinnah road' was seen pasted on the signage board early morning on Tuesday. The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ABVP has now alleged that the poster was put by the Left-led JNU Student Union (JNUSU).

"The Left-led JNUSU's intolerant activism continues in JNU; Defaces V.D. Savarkar Marg signboard, put up 'Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg' poster," a statement by the JNU unit of the ABVP said. Although no organisation has taken responsibility for the 'Jinnah' poster, but the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday morning had claimed that it had blackened the Savarkar road signage and also renamed it as the B.R. Ambedkar road. JNU Names Road Inside Campus After VD Savarkar, JNUSU Chief Says 'Don't Have Space for Likes of Him'.

The NSUI took responsibility for the action on Twitter. "Savarkar had no hand in India's independence; he was an agent of the British government," an NSUI tweet on Tuesday morning read. "NSUI has renamed it to B.R. Ambedkar Marg because Baba Sahab gave India its Constitution."

On Sunday night, a road near Subansir Hostel on the JNU campus was renamed as the V.D. Savarkar Marg, a move that riled the JNUSU. In a whatsapp message, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said: "Shame on the legacy of JNU that this man's name has been put up in this university." "Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have!" she added, followed by hashtag 'RejectHindutva'.