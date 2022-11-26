New Delhi, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 14-years-ago when India was celebrating the Constitution Day, it faced the biggest terrorist attack in Mumbai, in its history, by the enemies of humanity.

He paid his tributes to the ones who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attacks. The Prime Minister reminded that, in the current global scenario, the world is looking at India amidst its growing economy and international image, with hope. He said that defying all the initial apprehension about its stability, India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity and credited the Constitution for this success.

He referred to the first three words of the Preamble, 'We the People', and said, "'We the people' is a call, trust and an oath. This spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India, that has been the mother of democracy in the world." "In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation," he added. Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: Maharashtra Pays Homage, Remembers Martyrs, Victims, Survivors on 14th Anniversary of Attacks (Watch Video).

Underlining the youth-centric spirit, the PM said that the Constitution is known for its openness, being futuristic and its modern vision. He acknowledged the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India's growth story. The PM expressed happiness that as the mother of democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country. He added that laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

The PM said in a week's time, India is going to attain the G20 presidency, and stressed the need to promote the prestige and reputation of India in the world as a team. "It is our collective responsibility," he said adding "The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened."

Stressing the need to increase awareness about the Constitution among the youth for a better understanding of topics like equality and empowerment, the PM recalled the time when the Constitution was drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country. "What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics," he pointed out.

Terming the Amrit Kaal as 'Kartavya Kaal', the PM emphasised that in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal when the nation is completing 75 years of Independence, and as we embark on the journey for the next 25 years of development, the mantra of duty towards the nation is first and foremost. "The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country. Be it people or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority," the PM remarked. He underlined that by following one's 'kartavya path' the country can attain new heights of development.

The Prime Minister gave the example when India had 15 women members in the Constituent Assembly and highlighted women like Dakshayani Velayudhan among them who came out of an underprivileged society to reach there.

The Prime Minister said that the contributions of women like Dakshaini Velayudhan are rarely discussed, and informed that she made important interventions on many subjects related to Dalits and labourers. He gave examples of Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members who also made significant contributions to issues related to women.

Since 2015, Constitution Day has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Prime Minister also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project during the programme which include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India, Dr D.Y. Chandradud, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Prof. S.P. Baghel, Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh along with the judge of the apex court and the members of the Bar.

