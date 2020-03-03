Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Driver Masturbates Looking at College Girl While Driving; Goregaon Police Comes to Rescue

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, March 3: The Goregaon Police in Mumbai on Monday swung to action to rescue a college student who was allegedly sexually harassed by an auto rickshaw driver. Taking to social media, the collegian described her ordeal saying that while she was in the auto, the the driver masturbated while driving by looking in the rear-view mirror. The teenage claimed that as she crossed MG Road area, the driver began taking short cuts to avoid signals. The girl said it was so shocking that she had to cover herself with her bag. The Goregaon Police arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports inform that the teen, who is a student of a Malad-based college, had taken an auto rickshaw from Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon (W) to reach her college. "A tweet is all it took for Goregaon police to swing into action. An auto rickshaw driver seen sexually harassing a college student in a video she shot, is now under arrest & awaits a much deserved ride on the course of law Women Security", the Mumbai Police tweeted. Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl.

Here's the tweet:

A tweet is all it took for Goregaon police to swing into action. An auto rickshaw driver seen sexually harassing a college student in a video she shot, is now under arrest & awaits a much deserved ride on the course of law #WomenSecurity pic.twitter.com/Lf1eTrCgoG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 2, 2020

The teen said the driver did not stop immediately even after she insisted. "At first I didn't realise, but within a minute I knew what he was doing. At one point I had to literally cover myself with my bag", the social media post read. When the girl asked the auto driver to stop the auto, he said, "Madam Malad jaana hai na, abhi tak Goregaon mein hi hai" (Madam, you want to go to Malad, we are yet to cross Goregaon).