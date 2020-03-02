Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 2: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. According to a Times of India report, police said that the accused knew the victim from her hometown and probably followed her to Mumbai. The accused frequently visited her house in UP and when last week she came down to Mumbai. He also followed her to the city.

The man tried to meet the girl on several occasions in Mumbai. When the girl was alone at her place, he sexually assaulted her. The girl didn't share her ordeal with anyone, but when her sister came to know, she went and filed a police complaint. When the accused came to know that a case was filed against him, he made all the plans to flee from the city. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman at Home, Arrested.

However, by this time police laid a trap to get hold of him. They tracked his phone and found that he had already boarded the Kamayani Express to UP. With the help of Kalyan Police, the accused was arrested. In a similar shocking incident, police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman at her home. The incident took place when the woman was alone at her home and her mother had gone to the hospital for undergoing cancer treatment.