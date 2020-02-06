Mumbai Bagh: Video Shows Police Officials Assaulting Journalist For Covering Anti-CAA Protest

Journalist allegedly assaulted at Mumbai Bagh | (Photo Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Mumbai, February 6: A video surfaced online on Thursday showing the Mumbai Police officials assaulting a senior journalist, who had arrived in the Nagpala locality to cover the "Mumbai Bagh" protest. The Mumbai Bagh, modelled on line of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, is a women-led "indefinite agitation" against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Mumbai Police Issue Section 149 CrPC Notice to People Protesting at Nagpada Against CAA.

In the clip going viral on Twitter, officials of the police are seen manhandling a scribe who had arrived in the Nagpada locality of Mumbai -- where the demonstration against the CAA is underway. The journalist, who was equipped with a camera, was pushed behind the barricade and directed to leave the site.

Local journalists on social media claimed that the Mumbai Police is barring the media from covering the protest at Mumbai Bagh, which has entered its 12th day. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has lended support to the anti-CAA movement in Mumbai, also voiced his concern on Twitter.

At Mumbai Bagh the press is being forced into Vans or out of place .. need lawyers and people . Come on @AUThackeray it’s a silent peaceful protest. @OfficeofUT," he said on the microblogging site, tagging the official handles of Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Watch Video of Mumbai Cops Allegedly Assaulting Journalist

Dear @MumbaiPolice, we journalists are here at nagpada for the #mumbaibagh protest coverage and look how your police personnel assaulting senior photographer at morland road. We journalists wants to know when are you taking action against him? @mumbaipressclub @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/a4QdHbdSIm — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 6, 2020

See Anurag Kashyap's Tweet

At Mumbai Bagh the press is being forced into Vans or out of place .. need lawyers and people . Come on @AUThackeray it’s a silent peaceful protest. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/6kERXjxWcc — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 6, 2020

The Mumbai Police said it has taken cognisance of the video making rounds of social media. Police department's spokesperson Pranav Ashok has asked the reporters to share details with him about the incident. The matter, he said, will be taken up with the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police.