Mumbai, June 23: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought Mumbai Police's help to trace 70 coronavirus patients, who went missing. All these coronavirus patients hail from Malad P Northward and are missing for the last three months.

When BMC reached their homes, it found that some of the houses were locked, some had given the wrong addresses while the rest had switched off their phones. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Now, police are searching for them with the help of their call detail record (CDR). BMC told police that searching for them is necessary as they can put the lives of others in danger. Till Monday, Mumbai has reported a total of 67,586 coronavirus cases and 3,737 people have died due to the disease.