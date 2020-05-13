Mumbai Businessman's Son Dead, Friend Critically Injured After Their Car Meets With Accident While Heading Towards Chowpatty Amid Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, May 13: In a tragic incident, the son of a prominent businessman in the city died after the car in which he was travelling rammed into a bus on Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. According to a Times of India report, his friend who was driving the vehicle sustained severe injuries and is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The car was on its way to the Chowpatty and the accident took place around 100 metres before the Marine Drive flyover. Police have registered a case of accidental death and may file a case of rash and negligent driving for flouting lockdown rules. Police will also go through the CCTV cameras to find more clues regarding the case. Pune-Mumbai Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 1 Injured in a Collision Between Three Motorcycles & Truck in Raigad.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India in the coronavirus pandemic. It has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases and in view of the rising numbers, Mumbai, Pune and other region continue to fall under the red zone.

