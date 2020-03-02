Pune-Mumbai Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 1 Injured in a Collision Between Three Motorcycles & Truck in Raigad

Road Accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 2: In a tragic incident, five people have died and one injured after a collision between three motorcycles and a truck in Raigad district on Pune-Mumbai Highway on Monday night. More details on this piece of news are awaited. Earlier this month, 10 people were killed and another six injured, including three seriously, in an accident involving an SUV and a dumper truck on the busy Ankleshwar-Burhanpur Highway, early on Monday, an official said. Maharashtra: Accident on Ankleshwar-Burhanpur Highway, 10 Killed, 6 Injured.

In January, a relative of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was killed and three others injured when their car met with an accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway, police

Check ANI tweet:

Maharashtra: Five people dead and one injured after a collision between three motorcycles and a truck in Raigad district on Pune-Mumbai Highway last night. pic.twitter.com/axdimicGSP — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

The tragic incident took place at Sinnar in Nashik when the CM's sister-in-law Vina Karande and six other relatives were returning from Shirdi in a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

(With additional inputs from PTI)