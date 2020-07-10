Mumbai, July 10: A Mumbai-based optician was duped Rs 1 lakh by an unidentified cyber fraudster, who claimed to be an Indian Army officer. The cyber fraudster asked the Mumbai-based businessman to supply 4,000 safety goggles for soldiers in Galwan Valley, as the optician operates through an e-commerce site.

According to a report, published in the Mumbai Mirror, a cyber fraudster cheated a Masjid Bunder-based optician of Rs 1 Lakh, asking him to supply 4,000 safety goggles for Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley. The conman identified himself as Indian Army officer Anand Singh. During the telephonic conversation, both of them agreed at a price of Rs 55 per goggle. PNB Fraud Case: Nirav Modi’s Assets Worth Rs 329 Crore Seized by ED Under Fugitive Economic Offenders Law.

Among other details, Mumbai Police said that during the telephonic conversation, both of them agreed at a price of Rs 55 per goggle. Also, Singh asked the businessman to deliver the goggles to Videsh Bhawan in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Adding more, police said that Singh asked the optician to share the bank details and click on a QR code to pay for the consignment. Following this, an amount of Rs 60,000 was deducted in two transactions from the optician's account. Also, the fraudster convinced the optician to pay Rs 40,000 to become an army equipment supplier. Meanwhile, police have registered a case of cheating under the Information Technology Act.

