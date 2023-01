New Delhi, January 24: The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday said that they seized 90,000 US dollars worth Rs 81 lakh from a passenger who was hiding them between the pages of a book. According to the information, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger during the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

The official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. When his luggage was checked, it was found that he was hiding dollars between the pages of a book which he was carrying. Mumbai: Two Foreign Nationals Try To Smuggle USD 90,000 Currency Notes Concealed in Books and 2.5 kg of Gold in Paste Form; Arrested by Customs (Watch Video).

90,000 US Dollars Worth Rs 81 Lakh Concealed in Books

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Jan 22 & 23, Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases and seized 90,000 USD concealed in pages of books and over 2.5 kg of gold in paste form respectively. Both the passengers have been arrested: Customs pic.twitter.com/8Nnh4rR5qg — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

On inquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act. The accused was produced before a special court in Mumbai which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

