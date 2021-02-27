Mumbai, February 27: Mumbai Police has registered a case against three marriage halls for allowing more number of guests than the prescribed limit of 50 on the complaint of the city civic body, an official said on Saturday.

At each of these three marriage halls, located on CST Road in Kalina, at least 200 guests had assembled on Friday, the civic official said. He said many guests gathered at these halls were not wearing a face mask and social distancing norms were also not adhered to. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: People Seen Flouting Social Distancing Norms at Mumbai’s Crawford Market; Cops Distribute Free Masks, Impose Fine of Rs 200 (See Pics).

"Officials of the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's) health department who were on supervision duty on Friday night spotted the violations at the three halls," the official said.

Accordingly, action was taken against these halls and an FIR was lodged at Vakola police station against officials concerned of each marriage hall for violating the COVID-19 rules, he added.

Mumbai city is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last few days. The city's case tally stood at 3,23,879 as on February 26, as per the state health department.