Mumbai, February 22: People in Mumbai's Crawford market were seen flouting social distancing norms and roaming in the market without face masks. People were seen walking in groups in the overcrowded market while the vendors were seen selling their goods just like they did before the COVID-19 crisis. While many Mumbaikars were seen wearing face masks, they did not maintain any social distancing.

Police personnel have been deployed to check for any violation of norms. The cops gave masks to those who were found without one and penalised people without masks with a fine of Rs 200. According to BMC, 14,100 people were penalised on February 21 and a fine of Rs 28.20 Lakhs was collected from them during face mask enforcement drive. Meanwhile, a total of 16,02,536 people have been penalised till Sunday and a fine of Rs 32,41,14,800 collected from them in total, the BMC said. Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Complete Lockdown in Maharashtra if COVID-19 Situation Worsens, Urges People To Wear Masks and Maintain Social Distancing.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. The Chief Minister warned people of a complete lockdown in the state if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the state.

See Pics: People flout social distancing norms at Crawford market in Mumbai Maharashtra: People flout social distancing norms, visuals from Crawford market in Mumbai. Police personnel gave mask to those who were found without one, and also penalised them with a fine of Rs 200. pic.twitter.com/IbhpQHcBmE — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021 In the backdrop of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, Thackeray urged people to follow all the safety norms and take all precautions like wearing masks, maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. "Wear masks, observe discipline and maintain social distancing to avoid another lockdown," Thackeray told the people of the state. In his televised address, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).