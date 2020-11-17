Mumbai, November 17: A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Kurla West area on Tuesday Morning. According to reports, the fire erupted at a godown at Khadi No.3 near Sarvodaya Hotel. Fire Tenders have reached the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at City Centre Mall in Nagpada Area; No Injuries Reported.

The video of the fire is also shared by news agency ANI. In the video, it could be seen that a thick envelope of black smoke has engulfed the area, creating panic among the residents. Senior officials have also rushed to the spot. Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Lake City Mall in Kapurbawdi, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze.

Video of the Fire:

#WATCH Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khadi No.3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Kurla West. Fire tenders currently present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/UorSQy8CjT — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. More details are still awaited. Notably, Kurla is one of the most densely populated areas of the maximum city.

