New Delhi, October 6: The newly launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express suffered minor damages after hitting a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat Thursday morning, officials said. The incident happened between the Gairatpur and Vatva station around 11:20 am. Video: Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damages After Cattle Runover Between Vaitarna And Maninagar.

A railway spokesperson said the front part of the engine was damaged in the incident. "Three-four buffaloes suddenly came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar VB (Vande Bharat), damaging the nose made up of FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic). The spokesperson said no functional part was damaged in the incident.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad VandeBharat Express Damage:

Cattle runover damages semi high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad #VandeBharat Express between Vaitarna and Maninagar around 11:18am this morning. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/JpKpFdaeky — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 6, 2022

"The train moved just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached Gandhinagar on time. The incident occurred at 11:18 between Gairatpur-Vatva station. The Railways is trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle near the track." The semi-high speed trains was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.