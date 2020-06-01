Mumbai: Heavy Traffic Witnessed Outside Vegetable Market in Sion Area on Day 1 of Lockdown 5.0, View Pics

Traffic Jam (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 1: On Monday morning, a heavy traffic jam was seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai's Sion area. Several trucks were lined up on the roads creating huge traffic snarls. On Sunday, the Maharashtra Government extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 in the state. The state government also unveiled a slew of relaxations as part of the Centre's "unlock 1" strategy.

The guidelines come in the form of a few phases. As part of phase 1 of the "unlock" plan - that will come into effect from June 3 in Maharashtra - individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm. Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

Heavy Traffic Witnessed Outside Vegetable Market in Sion Area, View pics

In the second phase starting from June 5, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes will be allowed to function on an odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm. From June 8, all private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

The guidelines categorically mentioned that during this lockdown period places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours will continue to remain closed. School, colleges, air travel for international passengers, cinema halls and metro trains would also remain closed.