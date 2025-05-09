Mumbai, May 9: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly molested in Mumbai. Police officials said that a man molested the minor girl after showing her an obscene video. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, May 4, in South Mumbai's Tardeo area. The accused was identified as the victim's neighbour, who lives in the same area.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident came to light after the victim's mother, a mehndi artist and resident of Tardeo, approached the police and lodged a complaint. The complainant told cops that the accused took her daughter home on the day of the incident on the pretext of giving her pizza. Later, he removed her daughter's clothes while showing obscene videos to her on her mobile before going on to molest her. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

The victim's mother also said that the accused molested her daughter by making obscene gestures. Soon after the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother, the woman filed a complaint against the accused with the Tardeo police. Acting on the woman's complaint, cops arrested the accused. The accused has been booked on charges of molestation and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Cops also learned that this was the second case against the accused, with the first case filed against him for obstructing government work. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the accused and the complainant are acquaintances and live in the same neighbourhood. They also found that the complainant's daughter lives in Bali. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Driver Held for Abusing 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Van.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court, which remanded him into police custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

