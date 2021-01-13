Mumbai, January 13: The general public will soon be allowed to use local train services in Mumbai. According to a report, the Maharashtra Cabinet today will discuss whether local trains should be resumed for the general public and a positive outcome is expected. The Maharashtra government is likely to announce the resumption of local train services in Mumbai for all today, the report said quoting officials. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

"We are currently operating local train services... We do not have any problem and are waiting for the state government directive regarding permitting the general public. A decision on the permission is expected soon," an official was quoted as saying. However, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said they have received no communication regarding the resumption of local train services for all.

Local train services in Mumbai were suspended on March 23 last year when the country went under a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Services resumed for employees working in essential care services on July 15. Till October 20, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

From October 23, women passengers were allowed to commute via local trains. Besides them, lawyers, differently-abled and cancer patients currently have permission to use the services.

