Mumbai Local Trains, Metro Rail, Monorail to be Shut? Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Decide on Suspending Public Transport Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mumbai Local trains. Image Used For Representational Purpose Only.(Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 17: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government of Maharashtra is mulling stopping the services of local trains and buses temporarily. However, a final decision is yet to be taken in this matter. Reports inform that Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will take a crucial decision on suspending Mumbai's lifeline, the local train services. Apart from local trains on all lines in Mumbai, the decision could also include the Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport. If the decision is announced, it has the potential to virtually paralyse the country's commercial capital.

Maharashtra currently has 39 COVID-19 positive cases, making it the highest in the country. On Tuesday, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Kasturba Hospital, died, making him the first such victim in Maharashtra and India's third reported death due to coronavirus. According to reports, the Mumbai-based man had a travel history to Dubai.

Here are the tweets:

#Breaking | Sources: Maharashtra Cabinet mulls stopping the services of local trains temporarily. Final decision to be announced shortly. TIMES NOW's Herman Gomes with details. | #IndiaFightsCoronaviruspic.twitter.com/S0hI0BFDSB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the move is believed to act as one of the measures of 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The matter is being discussed at the state cabinet meeting today as the government is firm that the coronavirus must not be allowed to spread from 'Phase II to Phase III' at any cost.