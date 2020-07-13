Mumbai, July 13: Central Railway started two local trains on the Trans-Harbour line from Monday. This is in addition to the 350 suburban services that run only on the mainline and Harbour line in Mumbai. The two locals which will run between Vashi and Thane will provide connectivity to essential workers living on the Trans-Harbour line.

The timings for the trains are, the two specials will leave Thane for Vashi at 6.20 am and 7.30 am, respectively, while those heading towards Thane will leave Vashi at 4.30 pm and 5.10 pm. Until now, there were no trains on the trans-harbour line. With this, the total number of services operating on CR has touched 352 and on the trains running on the Western line have increased to 350. Mumbai: Local Train Services to be Expanded From July 1 For Essential Service Providers, No General Passenger Allowed.

Local train services resumed in June after it was stopped for more than two months owing to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Currently, only essential service providers can board Mumbai local trains. Services for general passengers have not resumed yet.

