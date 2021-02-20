Mumbai, February 20: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said the city's corporators will get vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) from March 1. Mayor Kishori Pednekar's statement came after a Shiv Sena corporator demanded that the COVID-19 vaccine be given even to the public representatives. However, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC said the civic body has received no such directive. Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines; Building With 5 or More COVID-19 Patients to be Sealed, Fine of Rs 200 For Not Wearing Masks in Public.

"I have registered myself with the civic body and submitted the necessary documents and from March 1, public representatives will also be given the vaccine shots," Pednekar was quoted by a city-based tabloid as saying. However, a senior BMC official later issued a clarification saying corporators are eligible for vaccination because of their age. After Three Months, Maharashtra Records More Than 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

"The names are being registered under the category of senior citizens and people with co-morbidities for the third phase. As majority of the corporators fall in the category of over 50, they will be eligible to be administered the shot," the official said. He added that the civic body has not received specific instructions to give the COVID-19 vaccine to the public representatives.

With 6,112 COVID-19 cases on Friday, caseload in Maharashtra has climbed to 20,87,632, while 44 fatalities took the death toll to 51,713. Mumbai city and surrounding region is the biggest contributor to COVID-19 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).