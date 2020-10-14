Mumbai, October 19: Moments after the Maharashtra government allowed metro train operations in the state, the Mumbai Metro said it will resume passenger services from October 19. In a tweet, the Mumbai Metro thanked the Maharashtra government for granting permission to resume operations. The services had been shut since March when the country went under coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Mumbai Metro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am (sic)," read a tweet by the operator. The tweet came moments after the Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines under its "Mission Begin Again".

@MumMetro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am. #MissionBeginAgain #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 14, 2020

According to the guidelines, metro train operations can resume from October 15. The state government also permitted business to business exhibitions outside containment zones. Weekly markets and libraries can reopen. Shops will function from 9 am to 9 pm. Places of worship, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31, said the directive. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government is following its own unlocking pattern as the state has the highest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as well as deaths. Long after restaurants were open in other states, Maharashtra allowed restaurants and bars to function from October 5. Cinema halls, educational institutes, gyms, swimming pools and religious places will remain shut till October 31.

