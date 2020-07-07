Mumbai, July 7: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over the West coast with intermittent intense spells. The Met department even precited widespread rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts in the next 24 hours.

Informing about the latest weather forecast, the IMD said, as quoted by the news agency ANI, "The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the West coast; intermittent intense spells." Apart from this, the Met Department predicted widespread rainfall may take place in North Konkan, South Konkan and Goa. Mumbai Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Financial Capital For Next 24 Hours, Advises Fishermen Not to Venture Along the Coast.

Here's what IMD said:

The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the West coast; intermittent intense spells: India Meteorological Department, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dkDltz8Ugc — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

The IMD also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are most likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch. Also, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Maharashtra, East Vidharba and West Vidharba are expected to receive fairly widespread rains.

Earlier, reports arrived that Mumbai has received 60 per cent of its July rain quote in just six days. As per IMD's Santacruz observatory, the suburbs reported over 100 mm rain between July 5-6, while South Mumbai received 12.4 mm of rains. For June, Santacruz observatory said that they reported 395 mm of rainfall, which was 78 per cent of required 505 mm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).