Mumbai, April 24: The Mumbai police recently arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly killing the former's live-in partner in Dombivli. Police officials said that the two accused were arrested on Sunday for the murder of the woman's 55-year-old boyfriend. The accused have been identified as Sandhya Singh, who works as a sex worker and Guddu Shetty, the woman's friend who is unemployed.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Kolegaon village near Katai-Badlapur road in Dombivli. An officer said that the deceased identified as Maruti Hande, who worked as a truck driver was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Singh for the last three years. Mumbai: Dadar Doctor Duped to Tune of Rs 1.5 Lakh After Conmen Pose As BMC Officials, Threaten To 'Take Action' Against Him for Illegal Renovation; Case Registered.

'Deceased Was Married and in a Live-In Relationship'

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said that the victim was married and had two children. "He suspected Singh’s character as she was getting in touch with Shetty and this often led to heated arguments between them," the officer added. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim and the two accused were in the house when a heated argument took place between them.

Cops said that during the argument, both the accused allegedly assaulted Hande with a bat, thereby leaving him in a pool of blood. Seeing Hande lying unconscious, the duo fled from the spot. The incident came to light when a neighbour alerted the police about the commotion. Cops reached the spot and rushed the victim to Kalwa Hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Hacks Live-In Partner to Death Over Delay in Marriage in Powai, Later Surrenders to Police.

Later, he was shifted to JJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Following Hande's death, cops registered a case against Singh and Guddu and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused will be produced in court today. Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).