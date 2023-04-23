Mumbai, April 23: A doctor from the Dadar area was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh by two conmen who posed as BMC officials. The incident came to light after the Shivaji Park police lodged a complaint against two men for extorting the amount from the doctor. Cops said that the duo posed as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and threatened to take action against the doctor.

According to a report in Mid-day, the two fraudsters threatened to take action against the doctor for 'illegal renovation' at his house. The victim, a resident of Ranade Road in Dadar (West) has a clinic in Mahim. In his complaint, the doctor said that he was at his clinic when he received a call from his domestic help.

The doctor said that when he answered the call, a man started talking to him saying that he was a BMC official. "The man told me that the renovation I had started in my house recently was illegal, and that he had come to serve me a notice. He further said that I would have to pay Rs 10 lakh as penalty. I appealed to them to not take action and they asked me to come home as soon as possible," the victim's statement read.

When the complainant reached home, he saw two men waiting for him. The men told the victim that they were from the G North ward office of BMC. They also told him that the renovated parts of his house will be demolished if he failed to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh. the duo even asked the victim to call and talk to their seniors.

The victim in his complaint said that the "senior officer" told him that he could get away by paying Rs 2.5 lakh to the two men. After some time, they reached a settlement and the victim agreed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. Following this, the complaint took the duo to his Mahim clinic and have them Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. They even assured him that he would not be bothered going forward.

However, after paying up cash, the victim got suspicious and shared the CCTV footage of the two men with some BMC people whom he knew. The victim realised that he was cheated when the people said that they had never seen the two men before. Soon, the victim approached cops and lodged a complaint against the duo.

