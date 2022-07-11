Pune, July 11: The Pune police on Sunday booked a transgender person along with nine others for allegedly assaulting a woman running a YouTube channel.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte.

Mahesh Chavan, police sub-inspector from Vishrantwadi police station said that the transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them. The alleged incident took place on June 23 at 12 pm.

The police have registered a case under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 500, 501, 342, 355,143,147, and 149 (for breaching peace, intimidation and rioting) of the IPC.

