The Mumbai Police on Monday reunited a minor girl with her parents after she was found alone in Tilak Nagar. During the investigation, the Nirbhaya Squad of Tilak Nagar police learned that the minor was from Dharavi. The police quickly swung into action and called her parents, who visited the police station to pick up their child.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

Tilak Nagar Mobile 05 Nirbhaya Squad found a minor girl sitting alone. On investigating she told that she is staying in Dharavi. Her Parents were called at police Station and was safely handed over to them.

