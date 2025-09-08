Mumbai, September 8: As the stock markets reopen after a 2-day weekend holiday, shares of several companies will be in focus on Monday, September 8, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (NSE: BHEL), Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER), SpiceJet, Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), and PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING).

On Friday, September 5, Indian benchmark indices ended flat in a volatile session. At close, the Sensex was down 7.25 points or 0.01% at 80,710.76, and the Nifty was up 6.70 points or 0.03% at 24,741. As we enter a new week of trading, scroll down to check the list of the stocks to buy or sell on September 8. Sensex, Nifty Stock Market End Marginally Up As Profit Booking, IT Stocks Erase Early Gains.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, September 8

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that it has entered into a long-term, exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Limited, based in Singapore. Under this 10-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock, with a focus on business sharing and joint operations.

Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER)

Adani Group announced it will invest USD 60 billion in power by FY32, spanning renewables, thermal power, and transmission. Plans include scaling renewable capacity to 50 GW, expanding networks to 30,000 km, and boosting coal-based baseload supply as India targets 1,000 GW installed capacity by 2032. Ola Electric’s Shares Drops Nearly 8% After Japanese Investment Giant SoftBank Cut Its Stake.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet is planning to unground about 10 aircraft by April 2026, including 4-5 in early winter, to cater for the peak season demand. These include several Boeing 737 NG aircraft, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and Q400 aircraft.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

According to a PTI report, Vedanta Limited has proposed an upfront payment of ₹4,000 crore in its bid for the bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), with the remaining balance to be paid over the next five to six years.

PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING)

PNB Housing Finance announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to INR 5,000 crore on a private placement basis. Accordingly, the company will raise NCDs with or without a green shoe option, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 6 that the new dual-slab goods and services tax (GST) structure adopts a next-generation approach to dealing with indirect taxation and will boost the economy significantly. She added that the government is preparing a package for US tariff-affected export sectors, and the next wave of policy changes is being worked on at a "relentless" pace.

