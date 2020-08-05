Mumbai, August 5: With non-stop rains and high-velocity winds paralysing the movement of Mumbai, Thane and Palgahar districts in Maharashtra, state Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors. The Minister of Tourism and Environment also asked the journalists to stay safe.

Making an appeal to people to remain indoors, Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, "Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high-velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall to Lash City, Other Parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, IMD Issues Red Alert.

Here's what Aaditya Thackeray said:

Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department in its weather report at 5.30 pm said that the metropolitan city received 22.9 cm rainfall in Colaba and 8.8 cm of rainfall in Santacruz region. The IMD went on to add that the wind speed with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are currently prevailing and will continue for some hours. Also, intense rainfall is also expected in Mumbai in the next couple of hours. In wake of the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has opened at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla and made them temporary shelters. All the residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).