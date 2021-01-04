Mumbai, January 4: Mumbai and several adjacent localities including Thane witnessed light showers on Monday morning. The cool winds and light rainfall led to the dip in mercury levels across the city. Cold conditions intensified and smog shrouded parts of the city, leading to low visibility in some areas. KS Hosalikar, Head, Regional Meteorological Center, took to Twitter and said that satellite images showed cloudy skies over parts of Maharashtra. The official added that light rains and drizzle was reported at isolated places, including Mumbai during early morning. Mumbai Rains: Parts of City Witness Light Drizzle.

Several regions in Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed light rainfall on Sunday night. The Trough from North India to Arabian Sea is resulting in cloudy weather over Mumbai and parts of Western Maharashtra. Mumbai and suburbs recorded a dip in maximum temperatures on Sunday. According tothe weather forecast by IMD, the climate in Maharashtra will be partly cloudy sky with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees celsius for the next 48 hours.

Maharashtra: Mumbai experiences a light shower of rainfall Visuals from the Eastern Express Highway pic.twitter.com/nyU4whHUEx — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

According to reports, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius while Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The IMD official said that Maharashtra is experiencing a mini winter where the minimum temperatures are likely to drop significantly over the next three to four days. The minimum temperature at Mumbai and Thane are expected to dip to 16-18 degrees Celsius.

January month in Mumbai has records of lowest minimum temperatures (Below 15 Deg C) as seen from the climatology table below. For next 3, 4 days, as per the IMD GFS guidance, there is possibility of lowering of temperatures in city. But it won't be severe. A mini clip of winter! pic.twitter.com/zClB2PTXWX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 3, 2021

