Mumbai, July 24: A 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her teen-aged brother on Friday. The shocking incident came in from the city's Mahim area. The brother, 14, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to Dongri Children's Home for rehabilitation purposes.

Earlier this month, a similar case was reported in Goa. A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister in the Union Territory. The Goa Rape case showed traces of repeated attempts of the sex crime by the accused towards the 19-year-old victim. Read More: Teen Girl Raped by Elder Brother in Goa's Sattari; Accused Arrested.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, every fourth rape victim across India in 2018 was a minor. 50% victims were under the age group of 18 to 30 years. In almost 94% of the such offenses, the offenders were known to the victims - family members, friends, live-in partners, employers or others, the data suggested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).