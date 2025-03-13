Mumbai, March 13: An 80-year-old man, responsible for calling the Azaan at a mosque within the jurisdiction of Sir JJ Marg police station, has been arrested on allegations of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy. According to the reports, the accused tried to molest the teen in two separate occasions.

According to the Free Press Journal, the victim, who regularly visited the mosque for Quran recitation, reported that the accused allegedly misbehaved with him on two occasions - February 26 and March 6. The boy informed his parents about the incidents, leading to the filing of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Finding Her Alone At Her Home on New Year’s Eve, Arrested.

Following approval from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the accused was taken into custody and presented before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

On March 2, the police arrested five men after a 12-year-old claimed that she had been raped by them. The five accused were initially sent to police custody and are now in judicial custody. According to the police on February 24, around 9.30 am, the girl left her house to visit her grandmother, but she did not return home. Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Woman in Vasai, Case Registered.

The victim's grandmother said she had left within minutes of arriving. After searching for her in the area, her parents approached the police. A case of kidnapping was registered against an unknown person by the Jogeshwari police.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).