Mumbai, April 11: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Kandivali for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife after she refused to let him stay at her home due to his alcohol addiction and debts. The victim, 26-year-old Hetal Sathalia, is currently receiving treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Indian Express reported that according to the police report, Hetal's husband, Ravi Sathalia, is an alcoholic and has accumulated debts due to his drinking habit. Hetal, who disapproved of Ravi's drinking, had left their shared home and moved back to her mother's residence in Ramnagar, Kandivali (East).

On Tuesday night, Ravi arrived at Hetal's mother's home and insisted on staying there. Hetal, who was alone at the time, refused. In response, an enraged Ravi allegedly slit Hetal's right wrist with a knife in an attempt to kill her. Hetal's relatives and neighbours quickly rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by Hetal’s mother, Viju Ugreja, the Samata Nagar police registered a case of attempted murder against Ravi. He was arrested when he voluntarily turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday morning. The police have seized the knife used in the attack.

