In a shocking incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a man identified as Brijmohan Nishad allegedly attacked his wife, Suman, 19 times with scissors in broad daylight. The brutal assault was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media. The disturbing act led to the arrest of the husband, who reportedly carried out the attack due to a family dispute. The woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault. Lucknow Shocker: Physiotherapist Slits Wife’s Throat in Thakurganj After Argument Over Losing Money in Betting.

Graphic Content Warning: Lucknow Scissor Attack

11 सेकेंड में 19 बार कैंची मारी - ये सीन उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ का है। पत्नी सुमन पर हमले के जुर्म में पति बृजमोहन निषाद गिरफ्तार हुआ। पारिवारिक विवाद में वारदात की। महिला गंभीर घायल है। pic.twitter.com/R56ILu39jh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 12, 2024

लखनऊ: पारिवारिक विवाद में पत्नी पर 11 सेकेंड में 19 बार कैंची से वार किया। पति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल है। pic.twitter.com/dEM7p5BwIN — iMayankofficial 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) January 12, 2024

Lucknow Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Wife 19 Times

UP: लखनऊ 11 सेकेंड में 19 बार कैंची मारी 💔 पारिवारिक विवाद के कारण पति ने धारदार कैंची से पत्नी पर जान लेबा हमला किया था जिसमे महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई है थी पति बृजमोहन निषाद गिरफ्तार हुआ है pic.twitter.com/NyB11XgkzH — Mobin LLB (@immobink) January 12, 2024

लखनऊ में महिला पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार 11 सेकेंड में पत्नी पर 19 बार चाकू से किया हमला CCTV pic.twitter.com/OcSg97tGw8 — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) January 12, 2024

