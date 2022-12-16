Mumbai, December 16: The Mumbai Police recently solved a theft case and arrested a 23-year-old man from a jungle in Assam for allegedly stealing a bus. As per reports, the accused stole a bus from Mahul near Chembur. The accused was nabbed from a jungle in Assam. The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged with the RCF Police on November 21.

According to a report in Mid-day, the complaint said that unidentified people stole his bus which was parked at Mahul gaon. "A case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered by the police and a team led by Inspector Kiran Mandre began investigations in the case," an officer said.

During investigation, cops learned that two people were involved in the crime. Picking up technical clues, cops found that the main suspect fled away to his native place in Assam. The Mumbai police then contacted the local police and a team reached Assam and nabbed the suspect.

While tracing the accused, cops learned that he had fled away to a jungle. "The local Assam police along with a team of officials from Mumbai Police launched an operation in the jungle and after almost three hours of search operations, they were successful in nabbing the suspect at around 3 am on December 8," the officer added.

The accused has been identified as Sushil alias Jonudas. Cops said that the accused was staying in Prayag Nagar slum in Chembur and is a native of Assam's Nagaon district. The police also managed to recover the bus which the accused had stolen from Chembur. The cops have now launched a manhunt to nab Sushil's aide.

