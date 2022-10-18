Mumbai, October 18: In a shocking incident, a man who lost his gold chain was allegedly duped when a man on the pretext of helping him stole his mobile phone. The alleged incident took place at Borivali railway station when the man, a 24-year-old salesman was searching for his gold chain. Interestingly, the man lost a total of Rs 38,990 which includes the cost of the chain and mobile phone.

According to a report in Mid-day, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Borivali launched a manhunt to nab the man who fled with the victim's phone. According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday when victim identified as Shivam Tripathi was boarding a Virar slow local train to Nalasopara. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

After boarding the train, the man realised that his gold chain was missing. He immediately got off the train and started looking for his chain. When the man did not find the chain, he assumed that the chain must have fallen on the railway tracks. The man even checked the tracks after the train left the platform. However, he did not find anything.

Meanwhile, a man came to Tripathi's aid. On pretext of helping, the man asked Tripathi to on the torch of his phone. The victim fell for the accused's trap and gave him his mobile phone to see the chain. Following this, Tripathi started looking for the chain once again as the accused directed the torch towards the places the victim was searching. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

"But when another train began to approach, passengers on the platform alerted Tripathi and asked him to get on the platform. When Tripathi was climbing onto the platform, the accused fled with his mobile phone," a police officer said. Later Triathi approached the GRP and filed a complaint. He told cops that the gold chain was worth Rs 16,000 while the mobile phone was for Rs 22,990.

"We have registered the case under sections 408 and 420 of IPC. The Borivli GRP are looking for the accused with the help of CCTV footage." SI Anil Kadam of GRP, Borivali said.

