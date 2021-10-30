Mumbai, October 30: The Mumbai police last week arrested a 40-year-old ragpicker for allegedly killing two people who were asleep on footpath by smashing their heads with a stone and a paver block. The accused has been identified as Suresh Gauda, who lived on a pavement in Pydhonie area. Gauda allegedly killed a person by smashing his head with a large stone at Byculla on the night of October 23. He committed similar crime near JJ Marg 15 minutes after the Byculla incident. He is being called "stone man" by some media houses. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

A person's was found dead with his head smashed near the Byculla fruit market late on October 23. Subsequently, cops alerted nearby police stations about the crime. Minutes later, police were informed that another person had been found similarly killed on a footpath on JJ Marg. According to a report by Times of India, after checking CCTV footages, police arrested Gauda from Mohammed Ali Road on October 24. Navi Mumbai: Elderly Man Killed for Demanding Sex From Shopkeeper's Wife; Accused Arrested.

Gauda reportedly told cops that he was walking on the road in Byculla when he saw a man sleeping on the footpath. He said he took a large stone and smashed his head with it. He also admitted that he had repeated the crime with a paver block 15 minutes later on JJ Marg. The motive behind the two murders remained unknown. It has also emerged that Gauda was arrested in 2015 for killing a man in Kurla. However, he was acquitted by a court.

Police are checking if Gauda had links with other crimes in the past. Gauda would collect and sold scrap metal, bottles and other waste for a living. His parents live in Karnataka. Further investigation in the two murders were underway.

