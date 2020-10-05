Mumbai, October 5: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman branded private parts of her nieces for spending Rs 10 on buying chocolate instead of Chicken liver. The incident took place in Mumbai under the jurisdiction of Malvani police station on September 29. The complaint was lodged by the sister-in-law of the accused. The six-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. Mumbai Crime: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Kurla, Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was living with her aunt since she was three months old after her mother died. Her alcoholic father also abandoned her. The complaint was filed against the accused on Saturday. The woman was booked for attempt to murder and under the Indian Penal Code as well as under the POCSO and Child Labour Act. She will be produced in Court on October 5.

On September 29, the accused sent the girl to buy chicken. She bought chicken for Rs 40 and with the rest of the money she bought chocolates instead of buying chicken liver. She allegedly tied up the girl’s hands, gagged her and branded her. Mumbai Shocker: 4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 44-Year-Old Woman in Mankhurd.

The accused’s sister-in-law told police in the complaint said that the woman used to make the girl do household jobs. On Saturday, when sister-in-law of the accused dropped in to check on the child, she noticed that the girl was in a lot of pain. It was then the girl told everything to her. The girl was first admitted to Shatabdi Hospital and was later shifted to R N Cooper Hospital and then to KEM.

