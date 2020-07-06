Mumbai, July 6: In a shocking incident, four people were booked and arrested for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on June 24. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, one of the accused is an acquaintance of the woman. The man who knew the survivor had her to accompany him to the birthday party of a friend’s son.

When the woman reached the place, she was surprised to find three other men and there were no children. However, the men offered her a drink and assured that the other guests are on their way. The woman in her complaint mentioned that the drink was spiked and the moment she had the drink, she fell unconscious. Only on regaining her senses, she realised that she was sexually molested. Ahmedabad: Mahila Police Station PSI Shweta Jadeja Arrested For Demanding Bribe From Rape Accused.

Four people have been booked and arrested for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 24: Inspector Kishore Kharat, in-charge of Mankhurd Police Station

In another similar shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Chacher village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The accused Durgesh Shende was a neighbour of the victim, and he lured the victim to an isolated place when she was playing with her friends on Saturday and raped her, as per officials.

