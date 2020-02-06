Mumbai Teacher Sends Lewd Messages, Videos to Students, Arrested

Sexual Harassment Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 6: A Maths teacher at a South Mumbai college was arrested on the charges of sending lewd messages, videos to a third-year BSc student. According to a Times of India report, the 30-year-old teacher has been taken to police custody for two days. The teacher has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, molestation and stalking.

The complainant mentioned that the accused has been touching her on the shoulder in the class and sending her lewd messages. Three other girls also complained to the college principal against the teacher. The students complained that their teacher messaged them at odd hours in the night and stalked them. Kerala: Physical Education Teacher Arrested for Sexually Harassing Boys at Govt School.

After the first girl came and complained to the principal, he encouraged other students to also come up to him with complaints against the accused. As the number of the accused teacher was verified, the college decided to report it to the police. The college has forbidden the teacher from entering the campus as long as the case is pending.