Mumbai, December 2: Mumbai traffic police and GRP have imposed certain restrictions from 6am on Dec 5 till midnight on Dec 7 in the run up to Mahaparinirvan Din, observed on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be observed on December 6 at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar. The order which has been issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, Traffic (HQ and Central Mumbai) says that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, following traffic restrictions shall be imposed from 6.00 am, December 5 till December 7. Curfew in Mumbai Till January 2: Police Ban Large Gatherings, Processions, Carrying of Arms To Maintain Law and Order; Here's List of What's Prohibited

Curbs For Vehicles

Veer Savarkar Road shall be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic. There shall be no entry to vehicular traffic fromsouth bound of S.K. Bole road i.c. from Portugues church to Siddhivinayk Junction. Rande Road, Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North and M.B. Raut Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular Traftic. Katariya Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from LJ Road Shobha Hotel to Asavari Junction. Entry to all types of heavy vehicles shall restricted on S.V.S. Road, LJ. Road, Gokhale Road and Senapatai Bapat Road. There will be no parking zone from December 5 to 7 on Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road. Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road South and North, M.B. Raut Road among others. Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement To Be Slow on These Roads on December 2 Due to VIP Movement, Check Details Here

Restrictions in Railway Premises:

Dadar Western Railway station platform no. 1’s southern entrance and northern side Suvidha gate will remain closed for entering the platform All entrances to Dadar railway station from city limits on the bridge which connects Dadar Central and Western railway stations from East-West side on platform no. 6 will be closed for people The bridge will be open only for passengers arriving at Dadar station by suburban or mail trains to exit city limits on the east-west side, and also for going from one platform to another

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas many followers come to Mumbai from all over the state and country. Railway officials have been instructed to ensure that all possible facilities are made available to them at the railway stations so that they are not inconvenienced.

