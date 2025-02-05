Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut on February 7, 2025, due to urgent maintenance and repair work on the Barvi gravity pipeline. The affected areas include Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva, where the water supply will be suspended from 12:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, to 12:00 AM on Friday, February 7. The work is part of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s water supply project from Katai Naka to Mukund. Following the repair, water supply will be restored at low pressure for a few hours. TMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it sparingly during this period. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Parts of City on February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas.

Thane Water Cut

