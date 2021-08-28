Mumbai, August 28: Vakola police cyber team helped a shop owner retrieve Rs 24.7 lakh in a suspected case of “online fraud”. The Santacruz mobile shop owner had transferred the money to a Gwalior resident who claimed to have a mobile agency that sells mobile phones at a cheaper price. The shop owner the amount through RTGS in order to receive 200 mobiles. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Shah Allam Ansari. According to a report published in The Times of India, after the money was transferred, the man stopped receiving the shop owner’s calls. The money was transferred on August 19, and the next day, he approached the police. He got back his money on August 25.

The Vakola cyber police team comprising Vakola senior inspector Sunaina Nate, sub-inspectors Vijay Thosar, Mukesh Patil and Ankita Warke, contacted the bank’s nodal officer in Gwalior and got the account details of the man asked the authorities to freeze his account. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

The case has also been registered against the Gwalior-based businessman, who claimed that his intentions were not to dupe the Santacruz shop. He said that his mobile was switched off as he was inside a temple. The resident of Gwalior handed over a cheque for Rs 24.7 lakh.

Notably, Maharashtra is reported to be one of the worst-affected states by cyber frauds. In the past 12 months, over 58,000 complaints of online banking frauds were filed in Maharashtra, reported TOI. Helpline number “155-260” is yet to be activated in the state.

