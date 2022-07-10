Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee with the Sadhguru. Credits: Ritu Rathee

Mumbai, July 10: Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police for celebrating his birthday in Noida Metro Coach with his followers. Taneja was arrested on Saturday after his followers stormed the Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida in order to celebrate his birthday upon his request.

Taneja, who is popularly knonws as the 'Flying Beast' was was arrested for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Gaurav Taneja Granted Bail After Being Arrested for Celebrating Birthday in Noida Metro Coach With Fans.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja is one of the top most YouTuber in the country with millions of subscribers. The 36-year-old has three YouTube channels - 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa'.

Here's all you need to know about Gaurav Taneja:

Gaurav Taneja is a civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. At present, he is pursuing Law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

Taneja, who is one of the most popular YouTubers in the country creates fitness videos besides vlogging about his daily life and live streams.

As a YouTuber, Taneja has collaborated with many other renowned Indian YouTubers such as Mumbiker Nikhil and Technical Guruji. Besides being a Youtuber, Taneja is also a pilot, pro bodybuilder, certified nutritionist and a vlogger.

Last month, Gaurav Taneja landed himself in a controversy after he said that 'havan' is a natural antidote to pollution.

According to reports, Gaurav Taneja's net worth is estimated to be USD 5 million. The 36-yar-old has He has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, 700K followers on Twiter and and 7.58 million subscribers on YouTube.

Gaurav Taneja is a former pilot of Air Asia pilot. Interestingly, he was suspended by the airline for pointing out violations of the carrier. In 2020, Taneja in a video also pointed out the issues that he had flagged.

Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' is married to Ritu Rathee Taneja, who is also a social media influencer and a pilot. Ritu is a captain on Airbus A320.

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee got married in 2015. The couple has two children, who are often seen with their parents in their YouTube videos.

The power couple made their television debut in Smart Jodi programme by Star Plus where top 10 celebrity couples took part. Interestingly, TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain won the reality show.

In 2019, Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee met former US president Barack Obama in Singapore.

