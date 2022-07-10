In a shocking incident, a bag full of cash, coins, Ganpati idol, etc. was found outside BJP MLC Prasad Lad's residence in Mumbao on Sunday. Speaking about the incident Lad said, "Police saw a suspicious man passing by my house at 5.30-6 am. When they approached him, he fled & left the bag. Tomorrow it could be something lethal." The Matunga police have registered a case against unidentified person in connection with the matter.

Check tweet:

Matunga Police registers a case against unidentified person in connection with the matter where a bag, carrying cash, coins, Ganpati idol, etc was found outside the residence of BJP MLC Prasad Lad today. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)