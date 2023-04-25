Mumbai, April 25: Four members of a family reportedly beat a man to death for allegedly bothering a female from their family in a shocking incident that was captured on mobile phones and posted to social media. The incident took place in the Indaram village of Jaipur Mandal in Telangana's Mancherial district.

The victim was brutally killed as the entire town watched and captured the event on their mobile devices while trying to save the man. According to sources, at around 8:30 in the morning, the accused Kankaiah and his family members intercepted the victim, Muske Mahesh (28), a milkman, and attacked him. Together, the family members repeatedly struck him with rocks before slitting his throat. Mahesh reportedly passed away there and then. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Hacked to Death in Full Public View in Guntur.

Murder Caught on Camera in Telangana

According to reports, Mahesh was bothering the girl who was married and residing with her parents. He was allegedly pestering her and sending her obscene text messages on her mobile in the guise of love. She reported the harassment to her parents since she couldn't take it, and a case was also reported to the Indaram police station, though Mahesh persisted in harassing the woman even after the complaint was made.

Hence, the woman, her parents, and her brother pursued the man who was approaching on his bike, attacked and brutally murdered him in full public view as they had become tired of the harassment and decided to take matters into their own hands.

After learning of the incident, the local police rushed to the murder site and took the four accused into custody. The Indaram police have lodged a case and began an inquiry into the matter, while the body of the deceased was taken for a post-mortem.

The woman and Mahesh allegedly had an affair in the past, though her family wed her to another man about six months ago, according to the local. If reports are to be believed, the woman's husband killed himself after finding out that Mahesh had shared some recordings and images of their private interactions. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Estranged Lover, Stabs Her More Than 16 Times in Full Public View Outside Her Office; Arrested.

After her husband's passing, the woman went back to live with her parents. Mahesh, however, persisted in harassing her, due to which the woman and her family killed him as they could no longer stand it.

