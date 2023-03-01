Mumbai, March 1: In a brutal incident that took place in Karnataka, a 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed his former lover in Bengaluru. Police officials said that the accused allegedly stabbed his estranged lover over 16 times. The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused stabbed the victim outside her office in east Bengaluru in full public view.

The victim has been identified as Leela Pavithra Nalamati from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, reports Times of India. Cops said that Leela was working with Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited in Murugeshpalya. An officer said that the accused identified as Dinakar Banala, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra, also worked as a healthcare worker at a company in Domlur. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Accused Stabs Victim More Than 16 Times in Full Public View

After being alerted, cops rushed to the crime scene and arrested Dinakar. Talking about the incident, Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (east) said the alleged murder took place around 7.30 pm outside the victim's office in Bengaluru East. "Preliminary investigation revealed Dinakar and Leela fell in love five years ago and decided to get married," the DCP added.

He further said, "But the girl's family was not ready for the wedding because the groom belonged to a different caste," he said." Cops said that the victim informed Dinakar that she would not marry him as her family would not agree to their alliance. The officer said that the accused came and waited outside Leela's office. Bengaluru Shocker: Son Pays Rs 1 Crore to Contract Killers To Get Father Killed Over Property, Arrested.

After she stepped out of her workplace, the two had an argument. Following the argument, Dinakar removed a knife and allegedly stabbed Leela more than 16 times in full public view.

